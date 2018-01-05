Macys (M) a Sell on Falling Sales Growth

Macys Inc (NYSE:M) is ranked as a Sell using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. M has maintained this ranking for 7 months.

The company is a constituent of the 13 company Multiline Retail GICS industry group, which is part of the 568 company GICS Consumer Discretionary sector. M's market value is $7.7 billion which falls in the top half of its industry group M is currently ranked by Portfolio Grader at number 10 among the 13 companies in this industry group.

The Consumer Discretionary sector is ranked number 10 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Multiline Retail industry group is ranked 66 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

M scores are below-average in 2 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for earnings growth and operating margin that are significantly above average, while the score for sales growth is well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. M's metric for return on equity is decidedly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. Macys' fundamental scores give M a place in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view M's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring system balances the relative value of M's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.