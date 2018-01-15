Marathon Oil (MRO) a Hold on Feeble Quant Score

Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) is classified as a member of the 133 company Oil & Gas Production GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 186 company GICS Energy Minerals sector. MRO's market value is $16.0 billion which places it in the top 25% of its industry group. Portfolio Grader's current ranking for MRO puts it 61 among the 133 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 90 among the 186 companies in the sector, and number 2,521 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

MRO is rated as a Hold using Louis Navellier's methodology for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. MRO has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

The Energy Minerals sector is ranked number 17 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Oil & Gas Production industry group is ranked 97 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

MRO has received above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 5 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are significantly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. MRO's scores for return on equity and cash flow are strikingly worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Marathon Oil places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view MRO's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology considers the relative value of MRO's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.