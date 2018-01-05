Mark Zuckerberg Personal Challenge 2018: Fix Facebook

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB ) CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced his personal challenge for 2018.

The Mark Zuckerberg personal challenge 2018 will have the Facebook CEO working to fix, well Facebook. If that seems strange, it kind of is. Zuckerberg’s personal challenges are typically more personal, but this is what he has to say on the matter.

“The world feels anxious and divided, and Facebook has a lot of work to do — whether it’s protecting our community from abuse and hate, defending against interference by nation states, or making sure that time spent on Facebook is time well spent. My personal challenge for 2018 is to focus on fixing these important issues. We won’t prevent all mistakes or abuse, but we currently make too many errors enforcing our policies and preventing misuse of our tools. If we’re successful this year then we’ll end 2018 on a much better trajectory. This may not seem like a personal challenge on its face, but I think I’ll learn more by focusing intensely on these issues than I would by doing something completely separate.”

The Mark Zuckerberg personal challenge 2018 is a major shift compared to his previous challenges. Here’s a breakdown of his goals from the last few years.

2017 — Travel to all 50 states and talk with people in each of them.

— Travel to all 50 states and talk with people in each of them. 2016 — Build an AI assistant and run 365 miles.

— Build an AI assistant and run 365 miles. 2015 — Read 25 books.

— Read 25 books. 2014 — Write one “thank you” note every day.

— Write one “thank you” note every day. 2013 — Meet a new person that doesn’t work at Facebook every day.

— Meet a new person that doesn’t work at Facebook every day. 2012 — Write code every day.

— Write code every day. 2011 — Only eat animals he killed.

— Only eat animals he killed. 2010 — Learn Mandarin.

— Learn Mandarin. 2009 — Wear a tie everyday.

