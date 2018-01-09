Martin Luther King Jr Day 2018: Are Banks Open on MLK Day?

Martin Luther King Jr Day (MLK) 2018 is on the horizon, and many are wondering whether or not banks are open during the day.

The holiday is one of the most important ones in American history as it represents the progress created by the civil rights movement, which was spearheaded by Martin Luther King Jr. The day is designed to commemorate his birthday, which took place on January 15.

The holiday happens to be on January 15 this year as it is celebrated on the third Monday of January, which is next week. Plenty of businesses will shutter their doors for the national celebration, including all major banks, according to statements on their websites.

There are a number of other business locales that will not be open for MLK Jr Day, including the U.S. Postal Service. This means that no mail will be sent through that service during the holiday.

Most public and private universities and schools will be closed for Martin Luther King Jr Day, although there are some exceptions due to the fact that it is up to each school whether or not it chooses to close down on the day.

Some federal government offices are open on the day, but all non-essential offices and courts will not be open during the day. During MLK Jr Day, we also remember the tragic death of the civil rights warrior who fought for this nation’s liberties with his life.