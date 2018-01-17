Marvell Technology Group’s (MRVL) Superior Earnings Growth Keep it a Buy

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) is one of the 375 companies in the GICS Electronic Technology sector, and a component of the 63 company Semiconductors GICS industry group within this sector. MRVL has a market value of $11.7 billion which is in the top half of its industry group. Portfolio Grader's current ranking for MRVL puts it 19 among the 63 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 119 among the 375 companies in the sector, and number 1,310 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks MRVL as a Buy. The system for investing incorporated in this tool, developed by Louis Navellier, researches and ranks approximately 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking MRVL has had from Portfolio Grader for 2 months.

The Electronic Technology sector is ranked number 5 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Semiconductors industry group is ranked 44 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Marvell Technology Group has received above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

MRVL's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for earnings growth and operating margin that are significantly above average, while the score for sales growth is well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, while the scores for earnings revisions and earnings momentum are better than average. MRVL's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Marvell Technology Group a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view MRVL's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, MRVL currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

