McDonald’s Corporation Earnings: 14 Things to Know About Q4

McDonald’s Corporation’s (NYSE: MCD ) earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2017 is out today.

Here are a few highlights from the fast-food chain’s earnings report for the fourth quarter of the year.

Earnings per share reported in the quarter was $1.71.

This is an increase from its earnings per share of $1.43 from the same time last year.

It also came in above Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $1.59.

Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2017 came in at $2.14 billion.

Operating income from the same time last year was $1.97 billion.

Net income for the quarter was $699 million.

This is a drop from the net income of $1.19 billion reported in the fourth quarter of 2016.

McDonald’s Corporation also reported revenue of $5.34 billion for the fourth quarter of the year.

The company’s revenue from the same period of the year prior was $6.03 billion.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $5.23 billion for the period.

McDonald’s Corporation saw its comparable sales for the U.S. increase by 4% during the quarter.

The fast food company’s international comparable sales were up by 6% in the fourth quarter of 2017.

A dividend of $1.01 per share was also announced by the company is its most recent earnings report.

The dividend will be payable March 15, 2018 to shareholders on record as of March 1, 2018.

You can follow this link to learn more about McDonald’s Corporation’s earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2017.

MCD stock was down 1% as of Tuesday morning.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.