McDonald’s Packaging to Be 100% ‘Green’ by 2025

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD ) is planning to switch to 100% green packing by 2025.

According to the restaurant chain, it plans to have all of its guest packaging made of recycled materials or those that come from certified sources. The company is seeking sources with certification from the Forest Stewardship Council.

The change to McDonald’s packaging comes alongside another commitment from the company. This is to have recycling for guest packaging available at all of its restaurants by 2025. These goals are in addition to its other goal of having all fiber-based packaging made from recycled or certified packaging by 2020.

McDonald’s says that it will be working with several different groups, including governments, environmental associations and industry experts, to reach these goals. As it is now, the company says that 50% of customer packaging meets its new standards. It also notes that 64% of fiber-based products also come from recycled or certified sources and 10% of its locations around the world recycle.

“Our customers have told us that packaging waste is the top environmental issue they would like us to address,” Francesca DeBiase, McDonald’s Chief Supply Chain and Sustainability Officer, said in a statement. “Our ambition is to make changes our customers want and to use less packaging, sourced responsibly and designed to be taken care of after use, working at and beyond our restaurants to increase recycling and help create cleaner communities.”

The effort to switch to recycled and certified sources for its packaging is likely part of MCD’s effort to improve its image with customers. It’s been making changes to its menu items over the last few years to draw in customers with health concerns.

