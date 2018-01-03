Mega Millions Jackpot Hits $418 Million for Friday Drawing

The Mega Millions jackpot is now sitting at $418 million for its next drawing.

The next drawing for the Mega Millions jackpot will take place on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018 at 11:00 p.m. Eastern Time. If one lucky person wins the jackpot, they will be able to take $261 million of it with the cash option. Those that choose the annuity method have the reward split up over a 30-year period with annual payments.

The last drawing for the Mega Millions jackpot took place on Jan. 2, 2018. The winning numbers for this jackpot were 1, 42, 47, 64, 70 and 22. While there were no jackpot winners in this most recent drawing, there were two winners that matched five of the numbers. This includes a $1 million winner in Ohio and a $4 million winner in Florida.

The Mega Millions jackpot reaching $418 million for the Friday drawing is the fourth-largest jackpot in the history of the game. It is also the first time that the jackpot has surpassed $400 million since the Summer of 2016. That jackpot saw a single person win a prize of $536 million.

The current Mega Millions Jackpot has reached its current value due to how long it has been since there was last a winner. The last time the lottery was won was on Oct. 13, 2017. This saw two winners split a prize of $42 million.

It isn’t just the Mega Millions jackpot that is climbing high lately. The Power Ball jackpot is also now sitting above $400 million. This jackpot is now at $460 million and the next drawing will take place on Jan. 3, 2018, which is tonight. You can follow this link to learn more about the Power Ball jackpot drawing taking place today.

