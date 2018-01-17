Metrics for Earnings Growth Make Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) a Sell

The current recommendation of Sell for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) is the result of using the approach of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 3 months.

As one of the 990 companies in the GICS Finance sector the company is a constituent of the 30 company Major Banks GICS industry group within this sector. WFC has a market value of $308.2 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for WFC puts it 23 among the 30 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Finance sector number 16 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Major Banks industry group is ranked 67 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores earned by the company are average or below-average scores in 5 of the 8 areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

WFC's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than the industry average, while the rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum are better than average. WFC's score for return on equity is noticeably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Wells Fargo & Co's fundamental scores give WFC a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure WFC's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology balances the relative value of WFC's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.