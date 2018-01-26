Metrics for Earnings Visibility Keep Mannkind (MNKD) a Sell at recent price of $3.8

The current recommendation of Sell for Mannkind Corp (NASDAQ:MNKD) is the result of using Portfolio Grader's algorithmic stock evaluator. This analytical tool assesses stocks with fundamental and quantitative algorithmic. MNKD has maintained this ranking for the last month. The Sell recommendation for Mannkind Corp is the outcome of an analytical process that is proprietary which generated conclusions that were above average in 2 areas: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is better than average; and produced below average results in 4 areas: an industry group rated below average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the middle third, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the middle third-below average, and analytical scoring that is well below average.

MNKD is one of 337 companies within the Biotechnology GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 657 company GICS Health Technology sector. MNKD's market value is $0.3 billion which falls in the lower half of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for MNKD puts it 216 among the 337 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Technology sector number 10 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Biotechnology industry group is ranked 81 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The company scores are below-average in 6 of the 8 areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are much worse than average. MNKD's scores for return on equity and cash flow are materially better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Mannkind a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge MNKD's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring system evaluates the relative value of MNKD's shares based on the recent $3.8 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.