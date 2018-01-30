Metrics for Industry Group Rank Keep Immerison (IMMR) a Sell at recent price of $10

Immerison Corp (NASDAQ:IMMR) is ranked as a Sell using the algorithmic processes imbedded in the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. With proprietary fundamental and quantitative algorithmic, this analytical tool assesses nearly 5,000 stocks weekly. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month. Immerison Corp's Sell recommendation is the outcome of a proprietary process of evaluation and produced results that were above average in 1 area: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness; and produced below average outcomes in 5 areas: an industry group ranked below average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the bottom eighth, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the bottom eighth, analytical scoring that is near average, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is below average.

As one of the 374 companies in the GICS Electronic Technology sector IMMR is a component of the 23 company Computer Peripherals GICS industry group within this sector. IMMR's market value is $0.2 billion which falls in the lower half of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for IMMR puts it 21 among the 23 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average.

The Electronic Technology sector is ranked number 5 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Computer Peripherals industry group is ranked 89 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The scores IMMR has attained are average or below-average scores in 4 of the 8 areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

IMMR's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are much better than average. IMMR's grade for cash flow is markedly better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is well below-average. Immerison's fundamental scores give IMMR a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure IMMR's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $10 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, IMMR currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.