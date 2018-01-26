Metrics for Industry Group Rank Make Nokia (NOK) a Sell at recent price of $4.8

Currently, Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK) has a Sell using Portfolio Grader's analytical stock evaluator. The methodology for investing incorporated in this analytical tool researches and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. NOK has maintained this ranking for the last month. The Sell recommendation for Nokia Corp is the conclusion of an analytical process that is proprietary which generated results that were above average in 2 areas: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, and analytical scores that are near average; and produced below average outcomes in 4 areas: an industry group ranked below average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the third quarter, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the third quarter, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is below average.

NOK ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Telecommunications Equipment, and in the top decile of sector group, Electronic Technology, with a market value of $27.1 billion.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Electronic Technology sector number 5 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Telecommunications Equipment industry group is ranked 79 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

NOK has realized average or below-average scores in 4 of the 8 areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

NOK's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are much better than average. NOK's score for cash flow is strikingly better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. Nokia's fundamental scores give NOK a place in the top quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure NOK's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach considers the relative value of NOK's shares based on the recent $4.8 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

