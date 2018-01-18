Metrics for Quant Score Make GameStop (GME) a Sell

The current recommendation of Sell for GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME) is the result of using Louis Navellier's investing methodology and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. GME has maintained this ranking for 3 months.

As one of the 148 companies in the GICS Retail Trade sector the company is a component of the 47 company Specialty Stores GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of GME is $1.8 billion which places it in the upper half of its industry group The ranking for GME by Portfolio Grader places it 34 among the 47 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Retail Trade sector number 18 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Specialty Stores industry group is ranked 114 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The company scores are below-average in 2 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

GME's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are better than average, while the score for earnings revisions is worse than average. GME's scores for cash flow and return on equity are better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give GameStop a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view GME's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of GME's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.