Metrics for Sales Growth Keep AT&T (T) a Sell

As one of the 72 companies in the GICS Communications sector AT&T Inc (NYSE:T) is a component of the 20 company Major Telecommunications GICS industry group within this sector. T's market value is $234.2 billion which places it in the top 25% of its industry group. The stock's current Portfolio Grader ranking places it 18 among the 20 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 57 among the 72 companies in the sector, and number 3,587 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks T as a Sell. Using Louis Navellier's investing approach this stock analysis tool assesses stocks by means of fundamental and quantitative metrics. T has maintained this ranking for 3 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Communications sector number 7 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Major Telecommunications industry group is ranked 36 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores received by the company are average or below-average scores in 6 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

T's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. T's grade for return on equity is discernibly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, AT&T places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge T's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring system considers the relative value of T's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.