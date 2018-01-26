Metrics for Sales Growth Make United Continental Holdings (UAL) a Sell at recent price of $66.08

Portfolio Grader currently ranks United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) a Sell. This analytical tool assesses stocks with fundamental and quantitative analytical. UAL has maintained this ranking for 3 months. United Continental Holdings Inc's Sell recommendation is a result of a process of analysis that is proprietary and produced conclusions that were below average in 6 areas: an economic sector rated below average in attractiveness, an industry group rated below average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the bottom eighth, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the bottom eighth, analytical scores that are below average, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is unattractive.

The company is a component of the 18 company Airlines GICS industry group, which is part of the 110 company GICS Transportation sector. The market value of UAL is $22.7 billion which falls in the upper half of its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader ranking places it 17 among the 18 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average.

The Transportation sector is ranked number 17 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Airlines industry group is ranked 80 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

UAL has attained average or below-average scores in 6 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

UAL's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, a ranking for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, and a score for earnings revisions that is better than average. UAL's score for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. These fundamental scores give United Continental Holdings a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures UAL's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at UAL's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach assesses the relative value of UAL's shares based on the recent $66.08 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.