Mexico Travel Warning 2018: 5 Places You Should NOT Visit

A Mexico travel warning has been issued by the U.S. State Department, warning against traveling to five states below the border.

Source: Shutterstock

Tamaulipas — located on the U.S. border — and Sinaloa, Colima, Michoacan and Guerrero on the Pacific coast have a level four “do not travel” advisory, marking the highest warning issued by the department. These locations are known for their drug cartel activity, including trafficking routes and drug-crop cultivation.

Syria, Yemen and Somalia have similar warnings as these locations. Overall, Mexico has a “level two” warning, which asks Americans to “exercise increased caution.” A level three warning was issued to 11 other states in Mexico, asking travelers to reconsider travel plans.

The level three advisory was offered to most areas in Mexico City, Jalisco (where Guadalajara is located), as well as the Puerto Vallarta resorts and lakeside expat community of Chapala and Ajijic.

However, the State Department offers no warnings for popular tourist hotspots such as “Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, and Ajijic.” The highest homicide rate in Mexico is in Colima due to the growth of a new cartel, where there are 83.3 killings per 100,000 people.

Baja California Sur has the second-highest homicide rate in Mexico at 61.6 per 100,000, despite only having a level two caution at the moment. This is the area where the popular twin resorts of Los Cabos are located.

“We are going to keep working very hard in 2018 to make sure that Los Cabos continues as a safe destination,” said Rodrigo Esponda, managing director of the Los Cabos Tourism Board.