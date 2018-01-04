Sprint Corp Names Michael Combes as President & CFO

Sprint Corp (NYSE: S ) has named Michael Combes as its next President and CFO.

Source: Shutterstock

Michael Combes will officially be joining Sprint Corp on Jan 6, 2018. He will be leading the company’s financial operations, strategy and cost transformation plans. Prior to joining the company, he was the CEO, and previous CFO, of Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS ).

Sprint Corp notes that Michael Combes will be directly supporting CEO Marcelo Claure as the company moves forward with its transformation plans. He will also be joining its Board of Directors, but S didn’t say when this would happen. Combes will also be relocating to Kansas City to take on the CFO role.

Tarek Robbiati, the current CFO of Sprint Corp, will be sticking around until Jan. 31 to ensure a seamless transition of the role to Michael Combes. After this, he will be leaving the company.

“He is a visionary executive with a proven track record of successfully transforming leading telecom and media companies and will help us to execute our strategic plan and strengthen our team,” Claure said while speaking about Combes.

Sprint Corp notes that Michael Combes’ experience with helping wireless companies transform their business with be a major help to its own plans. His previous accomplishments include helping pull Alcatel-Lucent out of bankruptcy and orchestrate its sale to Nokia Oyj (ADR) (NYSE: NOK ). Combes also helped France Telecom with its debt management and rebranding to Orange, which is now the largest wireless carrier in France.

S stock was down 4% as of Thursday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.