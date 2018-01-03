Micron Technology (MU) a Strong Buy on Best-in-Class Earnings Growth

Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Information Technology, with a market value of $47.6 billion. From an investment attractiveness viewpoint, MU is ranked in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 73 among the 700 companies in the sector; the stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 11 among the 112 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders and number 286 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

MU has a current recommendation of Strong Buy using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing approach. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 9 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Information Technology sector number 3 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry group is ranked 9 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Micron Technology has attained above-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental metrics used.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. MU's scores for cash flow and return on equity are materially better than its industry group average. Micron Technology's fundamental scores give MU a place in the top decile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view MU's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach considers the relative value of MU's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.