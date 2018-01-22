Micron Technology (MU) a Strong Buy on High-Level Industry Group Rank

Currently, Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) has a Strong Buy using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. MU has maintained this ranking for 10 months.

The company is a component of the 62 company Semiconductors GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 374 company GICS Electronic Technology sector. MU has a market value of $49.5 billion which is in the top 25% of its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 3 among the 62 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile.

The Electronic Technology sector is ranked number 5 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Semiconductors industry group is ranked 43 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

MU has received well above-average scores in 5, and above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. MU's scores for cash flow and return on equity are noticeably better than its industry group average. Micron Technology's fundamental scores give MU a place in the top decile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure MU's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system considers the relative value of MU's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.