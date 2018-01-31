Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Q2 Revenue Beats Estimates, Rises 12% Y2Y

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) reported on its second quarter of fiscal 2018 on Wednesday, posting encouraging results.

Source: Microsoft

The hardware and cloud services giant unveiled adjusted earnings of 96 cents per share, about 10 cents ahead of the 86 cents per share that Wall Street called for, according to Thomson Reuters.

Revenue was also a strong point for Microsoft as the company raked in $28.92 billion, well ahead of the $28.40 billion that analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were calling for. The figure rose 12% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The tech company’s largest segment is its More Personal Computing one — including Windows, devices, gaming and search advertising — and it gained 2% year-over-year with $12.17 billion in revenue. The figure topped the FactSet consensus estimate of $12.02 billion.

In its Productivity and Business Processes segment — which includes Office, Dynamics and LinkedIn — Microsoft experienced a 25% growth as it raked in revenue of $8.95 billion, ahead of the $8.86 billion that FactSet projected.

The Intelligent Cloud segment — including Azure, Windows Server and SQL server — was also a successful business for the company in the quarter, raking in $7.8 billion in revenue, surging 15% year-over-year. Analysts were calling for revenue of $7.51 billion in this segment, per FactSet.

It is still unclear how the latest tax reform law will affect Microsoft, but experts believe the company could be hit with a one-time tax charge, amounting to as much as $20 billion.

MSFT stock slipped 0.8% after the bell Wednesday.