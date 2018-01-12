MoneyGram International (MGI) a Hold on Poor Sales Growth

As one of the 157 companies in the GICS Commercial Services sector MoneyGram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) is a component of the 90 company Miscellaneous Commercial Services GICS industry group within this sector. MGI has a market value of $0.8 billion which is in the bottom half of its industry group. The current Portfolio Grader ranking for MGI puts it 50 among the 90 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 90 among the 157 companies in the sector, and number 2,557 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

MGI has a current recommendation of Hold using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing methods. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking MGI has had from Portfolio Grader for 2 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Commercial Services sector number 10 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Miscellaneous Commercial Services industry group is ranked 79 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

MoneyGram International has received above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 8 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. MGI's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. MoneyGram International's fundamental scores give MGI a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures MGI's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at MGI's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of MGI's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.