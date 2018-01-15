MoneyGram International (MGI) Earnings Momentum Hurt Rating

MoneyGram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) is a member of the 89 company Miscellaneous Commercial Services GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 156 company GICS Commercial Services sector. MGI's market value is $0.8 billion which places it in the bottom half of its industry group. Portfolio Grader's current ranking for MGI puts it 38 among the 89 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 67 among the 156 companies in the sector, and number 2,069 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

MGI has a current recommendation of Hold using Louis Navellier's methodology for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking MGI has had from Portfolio Grader for 2 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Commercial Services sector number 10 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Miscellaneous Commercial Services industry group is ranked 80 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

MoneyGram International has attained above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 8 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

MGI's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. MGI's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give MoneyGram International a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges MGI's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at MGI's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, MGI currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.