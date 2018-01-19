Nabors Industries (NBR) a Strong Sell on Negative Earnings Visibility

As one of the 170 companies in the GICS Industrial Services sector Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) is a constituent of the 12 company Contract Drilling GICS industry group within this sector. NBR has a market value of $2.3 billion which is in the top half of its industry group. The current Portfolio Grader ranking for NBR puts it 10 within the 12 companies in this industry group; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 149 among the 170 companies in the sector, and number 4,330 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

NBR has a current recommendation of Strong Sell using Louis Navellier's investing methodology and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. NBR has maintained this ranking for the last month.

The Industrial Services sector is ranked number 20 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Contract Drilling industry group is ranked 129 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Nabors Industries has earned below-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

NBR's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions, and earnings surprises that are much worse than average and a score for earnings momentum that is better than average. NBR's score for cash flow is discernibly better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is well below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Nabors Industries places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges NBR's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at NBR's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology assesses the relative value of NBR's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.