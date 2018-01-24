Netflix (NFLX) a Hold on Vapid Earnings Visibility

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) a Hold. With exclusive fundamental and quantitative metrics developed by Louis Navellier, this analytical tool evaluates nearly 5,000 stocks weekly. NFLX has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating downgraded over the last month from a Buy to a Hold.

As one of the 258 companies in the GICS Consumer Services sector NFLX is a constituent of the 12 company Cable/Satellite TV GICS industry group within this sector. NFLX's market value is $95.4 billion which falls in the top 25% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for NFLX puts it 4 within the 12 companies in this industry group.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Consumer Services sector number 11 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Cable/Satellite TV industry group is ranked 115 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Netflix has earned above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 3 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. NFLX's metric for return on equity is discernibly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Netflix places in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view NFLX's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system takes into account the relative value of NFLX's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.