New Year’s Resolution Ideas: 6 Apps to Keep Weight Loss Goals on Track

What are some of your favorite New Year’s resolution ideas?
We have compiled six apps that are designed to help you keep your weight loss goals on track if that is what you are seeking to do in 2018. Check these out and download them for iOS and Android:
- Fooducate: With this app, you will learn plenty about different food items and what they contain. What you eat is more important than eating less as good foods will help you lose weight.
- Diet Hero: With Diet Hero, you can type in the foods in your fridge and pantry, and the app creates healthy, well-balanced meals with those items to ensure you eat well.
- MyFitnessPal: This app helps to look at a number of factors surrounding your diet, including how many calories you should take ideally if you’re hoping to lose a certain amount of weight in a certain time period.
- Nudge: Nudge connects to the various step-tracking apps that may be on your phone and links them with a social app that helps you talk to professionals about your weight loss goals and how in track they are.
- Sweatcoin: If you need motivation to work out, Sweatcoin pays you to get in shape. You get paid in a digital currency called sweat coin, which you can then use to buy gadgets, sports training kits and more.
- Lose It!: This app serves as your health coach, giving you exercise and diet challenges in order to motivate you to lose weight.