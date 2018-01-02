New Year’s Resolution Ideas: 6 Apps for Keeping Fitness Goals on Track

What are some of your 2018 New Year’s resolution ideas?

Those seeking to improve their health and fitness should look no further as we have amassed six apps designed to help you keep your fitness goals on track throughout the year.

Here they are:

: RunKeeper is designed to help you track walking, running or another physical activity. You can discover running routes with its GPS features, while also look at others’ progress. Yoga Studio : Yogis looking to take their hobby to the next level can enjoy this $4.99 app that offers 70 ready-made yoga and meditation classes that last anywhere from 15 minutes to 60 minutes.

Are you going to stick to your 2018 New Year’s resolution ideas? Make sure to check out these apps.