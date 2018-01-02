New Year’s Resolution Ideas: 6 Apps for Keeping Money Goals on Track

What are your New Year’s resolution ideas?

We have compiled six apps that will help keep your money goals on track here in the new year, where moderation is the name of the game. Some of these are for iOS, while others are Android apps–check them out:

Mint : This iOS app is one of the top finance apps for Mac users, offering dozens of money-saving and planning resources that you can access for free. Credit scores, payments, budgets, bills and more are all in the same place with Mint.

: This iOS app is one of the top finance apps for Mac users, offering dozens of money-saving and planning resources that you can access for free. Credit scores, payments, budgets, bills and more are all in the same place with Mint. Savings Track : Android users will rejoice at this app, which is simple and straightforward, designed to help you reach your savings goal. The app works perfect for those seeking to determine how much they need to save to buy that house or vacation.

: Android users will rejoice at this app, which is simple and straightforward, designed to help you reach your savings goal. The app works perfect for those seeking to determine how much they need to save to buy that house or vacation. Dollarbird : Another iOS app worth considering is Dollarbird, which is designed to keep track of your cash flow if you’re concerned about what your balance sheet will look like.

: Another iOS app worth considering is Dollarbird, which is designed to keep track of your cash flow if you’re concerned about what your balance sheet will look like. Saving Made Simple : With this Android app, you can take a look at how much you need to save by a certain date to meet your goals, with the app informing you how much to save per day to reach that goal.

: With this Android app, you can take a look at how much you need to save by a certain date to meet your goals, with the app informing you how much to save per day to reach that goal. Qapital : This iOS offering tracks how much you have saved, while also setting an amount of money apart for you to leave untouched moving forward by saving your change.

: This iOS offering tracks how much you have saved, while also setting an amount of money apart for you to leave untouched moving forward by saving your change. SmartyPig: This Android app is more than simply a piggy bank as it helps you look at your transaction history, check out balances and transfer funds from one account to another.

Which app will you use to meet your New Year’s resolution ideas?