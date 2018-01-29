Newell Brands (NWL) Rating Rise Restrained by Shoddy Sales Growth

Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) is ranked as a Sell using Portfolio Grader's analytical stock evaluator. The methods for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool evaluates and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical. Newell Brands Inc's Sell recommendation, which was recently up graded from a Strong Sell to Sell, is the outcome of a process of analysis that is proprietary and produced results that were below average in 6 areas: an economic sector ranked below average in attractiveness, an industry group ranked below average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the bottom eighth, ranking in its industry group that is in the bottom eighth, analytical scoring that is below average, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is unattractive.

NWL is a constituent of the 14 company Industrial Conglomerates GICS industry group, which is part of the 279 company GICS Producer Manufacturing sector. The market value of NWL is $12.4 billion which falls in the lower half of its industry group Currently, NWL is ranked 13 among the 14 companies in this industry group by Portfolio Grader.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Producer Manufacturing sector number 14 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Industrial Conglomerates industry group is ranked 73 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The scores the company has earned are average or below-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for earnings growth and operating margin that are materially above average, while the score for sales growth is well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. NWL's score for return on equity is appreciably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Newell Brands a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view NWL's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring system balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $25.33 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, NWL currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.