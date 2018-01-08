Here’s Why Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio Now

Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE: NEM ) has been performing well of late. The company has a market capitalization of roughly $20.5 billion. Newmont stock has moved up 18% over the past six months, outperforming the industry’s 7.9% growth.

With strong fundamentals and solid long-term growth opportunities, NEM stock can be a solid bet now.

Upbeat FY18 & Long-Term Outlook

NEM has revised its outlook for 2018. The company’s updated outlook reflects ongoing investment in its operating assets and promising growth prospects along with stable gold production.

Newmont increased attributable gold production guidance for 2018 to a range of 4.9-5.4 million ounces (up from 4.7-5.2 million ounces expected earlier), primarily driven by its Full Potential mine plan, recovery and throughput improvements.

The company expects production in the range of 4.9-5.4 million ounces in 2019 and long-term production is projected to remain stable in the range of 4.6-5.1 million ounces per annum through 2022.

NEM expects all-in sustaining costs (AISC) to be between $965 per ounce and $1,025 per ounce for 2018, compared with its earlier guidance of $950-$1,050. Newmont expects AISC in the range of $870-$970 per ounce in 2019 and long-term through 2022.

Costs applicable to sales (CAS) is now expected to be the range of $700-$750 per ounce in 2018, compared with prior guidance of $700-$800, factoring in an increase in production in North America and Africa, and Full Potential efficiency and cost improvements across the portfolio. CAS is expected to range $620-$720 per ounce for 2019 and $650-$750 over the long-term through 2022.

Targets Dividend Hike

Based on improved outlook and portfolio and balance sheet improvements, management aims to increase the NEM stock dividend by at least 50% in 2018. Moreover, the company expects to continue investing in margin and reserve growth and deliver a steady gold production at competitive costs over the next five years.

Growth Projects & Debt-Reduction Bode Well

Newmont is making notable progress with its growth projects, including Tanami Expansion in Australia, and Subika Underground and Ahafo mill expansion in Africa.

Recently, NEM landed a deal to further explore the potential Esperance gold discovery in French Guiana, owned by Compagnie Miniere Esperance. The deal enables Newmont to earn up to a 70% interest in the property through multi-year investments.

Notably, Newmont increased its advanced and exploration projects investments by roughly 25% last year, roughly two-thirds of which will be used to fund more greenfields and brownfields exploration.

The company also remains committed to deleverage its balance sheet and has lowered net debt to $1.1 billion at the end of third-quarter 2017.

Earnings Surprise History

Newmont stock has outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters with a positive average earnings surprise of 17.6%.

Newmont stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

