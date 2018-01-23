Novavax (NVAX) Stock Upgraded to Buy

As one of the 657 companies in the GICS Health Technology sector Novavax Inc (NASDAQ:NVAX) is a constituent of the 337 company Biotechnology GICS industry group within this sector. NVAX has a market value of $0.6 billion which is in the top half of its industry group. Portfolio Grader's current ranking for NVAX puts it 107 among the 337 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 213 among the 657 companies in the sector, and number 1,498 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

NVAX has a current recommendation of Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing methods. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Technology sector number 10 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Biotechnology industry group is ranked 81 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Novavax has received above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

NVAX's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. NVAX's grade for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. Novavax's fundamental scores give NVAX a place in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures NVAX's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at NVAX's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of NVAX's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.