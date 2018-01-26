Nutella Riots: Price Cut Promotion Leads to Chaos in France

A series of Nutella riots took place in France as the price of the creamy hazelnut and chocolate spread was lowered briefly.

Intermarché supermarkets announced a 70% discount on all its Nutella products, leading to a number of violent scenes inside the French supermarket chain’s locations as Nutella aficionados were fighting and clawing each other in order to grab one of these.

Police had to be called as there was plenty of shoving and fighting among shoppers. “They are like animals. A woman had her hair pulled, an elderly lady took a box on her head, another had a bloody hand,” one customer told French media.

A member of staff located at one of the supermarket’s shops in central France told their local newspaper that the workers were trying to get in between the customers, but they were pushing them.

The report added that all of the stock of Nutella items was grabbed in 15 minutes, with one shopper getting a black eye from trying to get his own spread. Similar scenes have been reported all around France, with some people referring to them as riots.

Around 804 million pounds of Nutella are consumed every year in 160 countries around the world. The Ferrero family created the creamy spread back in 1940 in the Piedmont region of Italy, which is known for its high-quality hazelnuts.

The company expressed how upset it was over these riots.