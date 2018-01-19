OnePlus Data Breach: 40,000 Credit Cards Hacked

OnePlus, a smartphone maker based out of China, is warning customers about a recent data breach.

According to a post on its forums, OnePlus customers may have had their information stolen by a malicious program. The company says that roughly 40,000 customers were targeted in the attack. It is sending an email out to all customers that are affected by the data breach.

OnePlus notes that customers that are affected by the data breach include those that entered their credit card information on its website from mid-November 2017 to Jan. 11, 2018. The company says that the problem has been taken care of and that is has quarantined the server affected by the malicious program.

The data breach at OnePlus may have resulted in several bits of credit card information being stolen. This includes credit card numbers, expiration dates and security codes. The company is advising affected customers to keep a close eye on their credit cards and to report fraudulent charges to their bank.

OnePlus says that not all of its customers that shopped online during the affected period were hit by the data breach. It specifically says that there were certain customers that aren’t affected. This includes those with their credit card information saved on the website, those that use the credit card through Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL ) option and those that just simply use PayPal.

OnePlus is currently working with local authorities to get the to bottom on the data breach. It is also performing a security audit and working to enhance the security at its website.

