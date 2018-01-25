Oracle (ORCL) a Buy on Robust Quant Score

Currently, Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has a Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing system. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

The company ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Packaged Software, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Technology Services, with a market value of $209.6 billion.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Technology Services sector number 2 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Packaged Software industry group is ranked 38 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

ORCL has attained above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. ORCL's score for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Oracle's fundamental scores give ORCL a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view ORCL's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach considers the relative value of ORCL's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.