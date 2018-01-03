Oracle’s (ORCL) High-Level Quant Score Keep it a Buy

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) a Buy. Using Louis Navellier's investing methods, this analytical tool assesses stocks with fundamental and quantitative metrics. ORCL has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Hold to a Buy.

ORCL is one of 141 companies within the Software GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 700 company GICS Information Technology sector. ORCL has a market value of $195.9 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group The ranking for ORCL by Portfolio Grader places it 66 among the 141 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Information Technology sector number 3 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Software industry group is ranked 12 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Oracle has realized above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

ORCL's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. ORCL's ranking for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Oracle's fundamental scores give ORCL a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge ORCL's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, ORCL currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.