Outstanding Earnings Momentum Makes Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) a Strong Buy

With a $480.0 billion market value, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) ranks in the top 25% of its industry group, Internet Retail, and in the top decile of sector group, Retail Trade, in market value. From the vantage point of investment attractiveness, BABA is currently ranked number 1 among the 14 companies in this industry group by Portfolio Grader; in the top decile of the sector with a ranking of 1 among the 148 companies in the sector, and number 13 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks BABA as a Strong Buy. With unique fundamental and quantitative analytical tools developed by Louis Navellier, this stock analytical tool evaluates approximately 5,000 stocks weekly. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 8 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Retail Trade sector number 18 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Internet Retail industry group is ranked 42 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Alibaba Group Holding has earned above-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

BABA's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. BABA's ranking for return on equity is decidedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Alibaba Group Holding's fundamental scores give BABA a place in the top decile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures BABA's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at BABA's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach considers the relative value of BABA's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.