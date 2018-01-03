Outstanding Measures for Industry Group Rank Make Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) a Strong Buy

Currently, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) has a Strong Buy using Louis Navellier's methods for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking BABA has had from Portfolio Grader for 7 months.

BABA is one of the 700 companies in the GICS Information Technology sector and is a constituent of the 129 company Internet Software & Services GICS industry group within this sector. BABA has a market value of $440.7 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 1 among the 129 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Information Technology sector number 3 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Internet Software & Services industry group is ranked 4 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Alibaba Group Holding has achieved above-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. BABA's ranking for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Alibaba Group Holding a position in the top decile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view BABA's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring system evaluates the relative value of BABA's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.