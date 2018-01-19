Outstanding Measures for Quant Score Keep Kinross Gold (KGC) a Strong Buy

Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC) is a $5.4 billion in market value component of the Precious Metals GICS industry group where the stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 4 among the 60 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile. KGC is ranked among the sector leaders with a ranking of 5 among the 150 companies in the sector and number 219 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

KGC is rated as a Strong Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 3 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Non-Energy Minerals sector number 7 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Precious Metals industry group is ranked 45 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

KGC has attained well above-average scores in 4, and above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for earnings growth and operating margin that are significantly above average, while the score for sales growth is well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are significantly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. KGC's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Kinross Gold places in the top quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge KGC's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of KGC's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.