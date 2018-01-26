Outstanding Measures for Sales Growth Keep TAL Education Group Sponsored ADR Class A (TAL) a Strong Buy at recent price of $33.56

While TAL Education Group Sponsored ADR Class A (NYSE:TAL) derives some benefit for its Strong Buy recommendation from being in in a sector that is ranked near average in investment attractiveness, its industry group is ranked below average in attractiveness which may offset this to a degree. Factors in this recommendation include a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is very attractive, an analytical score that is near average, and a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top quarter, and a ranking in its sector group that is in the top decile. Portfolio Grader currently ranks TAL as a Strong Buy. The methodology for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool assesses and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. TAL has maintained this ranking for the last month.

The company is a component of the 57 company Other Consumer Services GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 258 company GICS Consumer Services sector. TAL's market value is $8.4 billion which falls in the top 25% of its industry group Currently, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 6 among the 57 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Services sector number 11 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Other Consumer Services industry group is ranked 78 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

TAL Education Group Sponsored ADR Class A has received above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

TAL's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much better than average. TAL's grade for return on equity is noticeably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, TAL Education Group Sponsored ADR Class A places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges TAL's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at TAL's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $33.56 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, TAL currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.