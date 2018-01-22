Pallid Earnings Visibility Penalize Pfizer (PFE) Rating

Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) is a constituent of the 38 company Pharmaceuticals: Major GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 657 company GICS Health Technology sector. PFE's market value is $220.2 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group. The ranking for PFE by Portfolio Grader places it 20 among the 38 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 270 among the 657 companies in the sector, and number 1,894 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks PFE as a Hold. The methods for investing incorporated in this tool, developed by Louis Navellier, researches and ranks approximately 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking PFE has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

The Health Technology sector is ranked number 10 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals: Major industry group is ranked 27 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Pfizer has received above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 5 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

PFE's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. PFE's grade for return on equity is better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Pfizer a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge PFE's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, PFE currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.