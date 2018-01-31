Pallid Sales Growth Hamper Metlife (MET) Rating

Currently, Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) has a Hold using the analytical processes imbedded in the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The approach to fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool assesses and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. MET has maintained this ranking for the last month. Metlife Inc's Hold recommendation is the conclusion of a process of analysis that is proprietary and produced outcomes that were below average in 6 areas: an economic sector ranked below average in attractiveness, an industry group rated below average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the middle third, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the middle third-below average, analytical scoring that is near average, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is average.

As one of the 990 companies in the GICS Finance sector the company is a constituent of the 23 company Life/Health Insurance GICS industry group within this sector. MET has a market value of $57.7 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group The ranking for MET by Portfolio Grader places it 15 among the 23 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Finance sector number 16 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Life/Health Insurance industry group is ranked 93 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Metlife has attained above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 5 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide very mixed results with a ranking for earnings growth and sales growth that are well below average, while the score for operating margin is well above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are better than average, while the score for earnings revisions is worse than average. MET's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Metlife a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure MET's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring system balances the relative value of MET's shares based on the recent $49.73 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.