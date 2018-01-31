Parsley Energy (PE) a Sell at recent price of $24.07, on Flopping Quant Score

The Sell recommendation for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) is also adversely affected by being a component of an industry group and sector that are rated well below average in attractiveness. Influencing this recommendation are a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is unattractive, an analytical score that is near average, and a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the bottom quarter, and a ranking in its sector group that is in the bottom quarter. Portfolio Grader currently ranks PE as a Sell. With exclusive fundamental and quantitative algorithmic, this analytical tool researches nearly 5,000 stocks weekly. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking PE has had from Portfolio Grader for 4 months.

As one of the 187 companies in the GICS Energy Minerals sector PE is a constituent of the 134 company Oil & Gas Production GICS industry group within this sector. PE has a market value of $7.1 billion which is in the top quarter of its industry group The stock's Portfolio Grader ranking currently places it 105 among the 134 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Energy Minerals sector number 18 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Oil & Gas Production industry group is ranked 102 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The scores attained by the company are average or below-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

PE's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are significantly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. PE's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Parsley Energy a position in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view PE's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $24.07 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, PE currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.