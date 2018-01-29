Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) a Hold at recent price of $13.83, on Weak Quant Score

Currently, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has a Hold using the Portfolio Grader analytical stock evaluator. The system for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool researches and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 2 months. Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras's Hold recommendation is the outcome of a proprietary process of evaluation and produced results that were above average in 3 areas: an industry group rated above average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top half, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is better than average; and produced below average outcomes in 3 areas: an economic sector rated below average in attractiveness, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the middle third-below average, and analytical scoring that is below average.

PBR is a constituent of the 20 company Integrated Oil GICS industry group, which is part of the 187 company GICS Energy Minerals sector. PBR's market value is $51.5 billion which falls in the bottom half of its industry group The ranking for PBR by Portfolio Grader places it 13 among the 20 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Energy Minerals sector number 18 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Integrated Oil industry group is ranked 31 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

PBR has received above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

PBR's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. PBR's score for cash flow is better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge PBR's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach takes into account the relative value of PBR's shares based on the recent $13.83 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.