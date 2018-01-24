Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) a Hold on Anemic Sales Growth

As one of the 186 companies in the GICS Energy Minerals sector Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is a component of the 20 company Integrated Oil GICS industry group within this sector. PBR has a market value of $45.3 billion which is in the bottom half of its industry group. The current Portfolio Grader ranking for PBR puts it 14 among the 20 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 86 among the 186 companies in the sector, and number 2,576 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

PBR has a current recommendation of Hold using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing methods. PBR has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Energy Minerals sector number 18 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Integrated Oil industry group is ranked 28 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras has received above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

PBR's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. PBR's metric for cash flow is better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. These fundamental scores give Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure PBR's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of PBR's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.