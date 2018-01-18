Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) Rating Falls to Sell

With a $42.7 billion market value, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) ranks in the lower half of its industry group, Integrated Oil, and in the top decile of sector group, Energy Minerals, in market value. From the vantage point of investment attractiveness, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking currently places it 15 among the 20 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 120 among the 186 companies in the sector, and number 3,138 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

PBR has a current recommendation of Sell using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing system. The shares have been downgraded from a Hold to a Sell in the last week.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Energy Minerals sector number 17 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Integrated Oil industry group is ranked 34 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The company scores are below-average in 7 of the 8 areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. PBR's metric for cash flow is better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras' fundamental scores give PBR a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view PBR's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach considers the relative value of PBR's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.