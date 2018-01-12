Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) Sales Growth Hurt Rating

Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is classified as a member of the 20 company Integrated Oil GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 185 company GICS Energy Minerals sector. PBR's market value is $41.2 billion which falls in the lower half of its industry group. The stock's Portfolio Grader ranking currently places it 15 among the 20 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 90 among the 185 companies in the sector, and number 2,698 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks PBR as a Hold. Using Louis Navellier's investing methodology this stock analysis tool evaluates stocks by employing proprietary fundamental and quantitative analytical tools. PBR has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Energy Minerals sector number 18 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Integrated Oil industry group is ranked 26 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras has earned above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

PBR's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. PBR's grade for cash flow is better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges PBR's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at PBR's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, PBR currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.