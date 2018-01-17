Pfizer (PFE) a Hold on Poor Earnings Visibility

The current recommendation of Hold for Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) has been derived by using Louis Navellier's methodology for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

With a $217.8 billion market value, the company ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Pharmaceuticals: Major, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Health Technology, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, The current Portfolio Grader ranking for PFE puts it 23 among the 38 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 313 among the 657 companies in the sector of its Health Technology sector, and number 2,279 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Technology sector number 15 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals: Major industry group is ranked 49 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Pfizer has earned above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. PFE's grade for return on equity is better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Pfizer's fundamental scores give PFE a place in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view PFE's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, PFE currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.