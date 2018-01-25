Pfizer (PFE) Earnings Momentum Hurt Rating

Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) is one of 38 companies within the Pharmaceuticals: Major GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 657 company GICS Health Technology sector. PFE's market value is $220.2 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group. The ranking for PFE by Portfolio Grader places it 20 among the 38 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 270 among the 657 companies in the sector, and number 1,894 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks PFE as a Hold. Using Louis Navellier's investing methods this stock analysis tool assesses stocks by means of fundamental and quantitative analytical tools. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking PFE has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

The Health Technology sector is ranked number 10 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals: Major industry group is ranked 27 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Pfizer has achieved above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 5 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. PFE's metric for return on equity is noticeably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Pfizer places in the top quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view PFE's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, PFE currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.