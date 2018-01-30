Pfizer (PFE) Ranking Raised to Buy at recent price of $39.02, on Improving Earnings Growth

The investment rationale for Pfizer Inc's (NYSE:PFE) Buy recommendation, which was recently up graded from a Hold to is grounded on a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is better than average, analytical scores that are near average, and a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the top third, and a ranking in its industry group that is in the top half. The Buy recommendation for the company is all the more notable as a result of its being a component of an industry group and sector that are rated well above average in attractiveness. Portfolio Grader currently ranks PFE as a Buy. The approach to fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool evaluates and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. The shares have been upgraded from a Hold to a Buy in the last week.

The company ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Pharmaceuticals: Major, and in the top decile of sector group, Health Technology, with a market value of $232.5 billion.

The Health Technology sector is ranked number 9 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals: Major industry group is ranked 27 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Pfizer has achieved above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. PFE's metric for return on equity is discernibly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Pfizer a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures PFE's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at PFE's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system considers the relative value of PFE's shares based on the recent $39.02 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

