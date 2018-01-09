Pfizer (PFE) Sales Growth Hamper Rating

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) a Hold. The methodology for investing incorporated in this analytical tool developed by Louis Navellier assesses and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. PFE has maintained this ranking for the last month.

PFE ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Pharmaceuticals: Major, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Health Technology, with a market value of $219.7 billion.

The Health Technology sector is ranked number 15 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals: Major industry group is ranked 56 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Pfizer has achieved above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 3 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, while the scores for earnings revisions and earnings momentum are better than average. PFE's score for return on equity is materially better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Pfizer places in the top decile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge PFE's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, PFE currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

