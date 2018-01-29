Pfizer’s (PFE) Raised to Buy at recent price of $39.01

The current recommendation of Buy for Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) is derived using the metric based analytics imbedded in the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The system for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool evaluates and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. The shares have been upgraded from a Hold to a Buy in the last week. The Buy recommendation, which was recently up graded from a Hold to Buy, for Pfizer Inc is the outcome of an analytical process that is proprietary which yielded conclusions that were above average in 5 area: an economic sector ranked above average in attractiveness, an industry group ranked above average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the top third, ranking in its industry group that is in the top half, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is better than average; and produced below average results in 1 areas: analytical scoring that is near average.

PFE ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Pharmaceuticals: Major, and in the top decile of sector group, Health Technology, with a market value of $232.5 billion.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Technology sector number 9 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals: Major industry group is ranked 27 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

PFE has achieved above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

PFE's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. PFE's score for return on equity is discernibly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Pfizer places in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view PFE's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $39.01 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, PFE currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.